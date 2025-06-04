A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.21M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The CGTX stock price is -719.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.54 and 29.03% above the 52-week low of $0.22.

The consensus among analysts is that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) have changed -30.48%.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.12% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 52.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.88%.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 1.15 million shares worth more than $1.9 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 2.8644% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 million and represent 1.6224% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 1.01 shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 197.68 shares of worth $61261.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.