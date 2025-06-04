A Detailed Analysis Of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 2.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.62M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -16.11% during that session. The NVVE stock price is -1284.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.30 and 34.4% above the 52-week low of $0.82.

The consensus among analysts is that Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Sporting -16.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NVVE stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 30.56%. Year-to-date, Nuvve Holding Corp shares have moved -59.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) have changed 22.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.0 while the price target rests at a high of $11.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -780.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -780.0% from current levels.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.38% over the past 5 years.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC with over 13.0 shares worth more than $9.0. As of 2024-06-30, FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC held 0.0003% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP, with the holding of over 3.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.0 and represent 0.0001% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 8.12 shares of worth $10148.0 while later fund manager owns 1.3 shares of worth $1623.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.