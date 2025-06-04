A Detailed Analysis Of Neogen Corp (NEOG)

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 3.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the recent trade at $5.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -13.33% during that session. The NEOG stock price is -257.31% off its 52-week high price of $18.58 and 25.58% above the 52-week low of $3.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neogen Corp (NEOG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.1.

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) have changed -7.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 3.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.85% from the levels at last check today..

Neogen Corp (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.33% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.52%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 222.53M for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 218.07M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 236.79M and 216.96M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.02% for the current quarter and -3.52% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -5450.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.00%.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.65% with a share float percentage of 129.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neogen Corp having a total of 450.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 25.01 million shares worth more than $390.98 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 11.555% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 19.6 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $306.27 million and represent 9.0517% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.51% shares in the company for having 11.95 shares of worth $60.46 million while later fund manager owns 6.95 shares of worth $35.19 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.