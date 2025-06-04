A Detailed Analysis Of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 4.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The ETWO stock price is -49.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.82 and 45.82% above the 52-week low of $1.75.

The consensus among analysts is that E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) have changed 35.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.2 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.03% from current levels.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.92% over the past 5 years.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with over 49.83 million shares worth more than $223.74 million. As of 2024-06-30, INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC held 16.2458% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, with the holding of over 38.7 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.76 million and represent 12.6169% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 7.95 shares of worth $25.68 million while later fund manager owns 6.17 shares of worth $19.92 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.