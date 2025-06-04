65.66 Gain Turns Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 31.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.31M, closed the recent trade at $6.20 per share which meant it gained $2.46 on the day or 65.66% during that session. The STSS stock price is -46738.71% off its 52-week high price of $2904.00 and 45.81% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56320.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 685.08K shares.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) have changed 33.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -99.45% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.46% over the past 5 years.

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2024-May-13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.91% with a share float percentage of 6.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sharps Technology Inc having a total of 16.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $39078.0. As of 2024-06-30, ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. held 0.8728% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29000.0 and represent 0.6475% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 217.0 shares of worth $1334.0 while later fund manager owns 10.0 shares of worth $61.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.