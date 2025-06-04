60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) Shares Have Declined -45.74% Year To Date

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) has a beta value of 2.87 and has seen 3.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.16M, closed the recent trade at $3.50 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 20.27% during that session. The SXTP stock price is -928.29% off its 52-week high price of $35.99 and 59.71% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40060.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -1.24.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) have changed 47.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 32529.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 130.43%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 320k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 380k for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 124.97k and 135.29k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 156.06% for the current quarter and 130.43% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 82.67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 71.59%.

SXTP Dividends

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.30% with a share float percentage of 7.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 8.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 9.69 shares of worth $27298.0 while later fund manager owns 427.0 shares of worth $1203.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.