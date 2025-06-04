1.43% Gain Drives Stagwell Inc (STGW) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $4.25 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.43% during that session. The STGW stock price is -92.47% off its 52-week high price of $8.18 and 5.18% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 949.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stagwell Inc (STGW) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.75. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.18.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) have changed -25.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.78% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -135.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.94% from the levels at last check today..

Stagwell Inc (STGW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.41%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 696.03M for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 735.06M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 671.17M and 711.28M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.70% for the current quarter and 2.41% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 0.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.29%.

STGW Dividends

Stagwell Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.38% with a share float percentage of 94.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stagwell Inc having a total of 237.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 19.81 million shares worth more than $135.09 million. As of 2024-06-30, HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC held 17.4539% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, with the holding of over 12.86 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.69 million and represent 11.3297% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are HOTCHKIS & WILEY FUNDS/DE/-Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and AMERICAN BEACON FUNDS-American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 5.47 shares of worth $23.32 million while later fund manager owns 5.38 shares of worth $22.93 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.