1.28 Gain Turns Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $977.55M, closed the last trade at $9.47 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.28% during that session. The PRCH stock price is -28.83% off its 52-week high price of $12.20 and 88.91% above the 52-week low of $1.05.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Sporting 1.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the PRCH stock price touched $9.47 or saw a rise of 5.02%. Year-to-date, Porch Group Inc shares have moved 92.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) have changed 48.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could drop -136.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $4.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 57.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.76% from current levels.

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 153.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 98.31M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 113.08M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 110.84M and 111.2M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.31% for the current quarter and -5.40% for the next.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 9.89 million shares worth more than $14.93 million. As of 2024-06-30, GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC held 9.9701% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 4.98 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.52 million and represent 5.0229% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Funds II-Embark Small Cap Equity Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 3.34 shares of worth $31.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 shares of worth $29.84 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.