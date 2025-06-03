Zynex Inc (ZYXI) Shares Are Down -74.28% YTD

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.29M, closed the recent trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The ZYXI stock price is -415.53% off its 52-week high price of $10.62 and 19.42% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 316.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zynex Inc (ZYXI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have changed -10.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.54% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $11.0 while the price target rests at a high of $18.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -773.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -433.98% from the levels at last check today..

Zynex Inc (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.26% over the past 5 years.

ZYXI Dividends

Zynex Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.40% with a share float percentage of 43.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zynex Inc having a total of 136.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 1.24 million shares worth more than $11.59 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 3.8434% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 1.17 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.89 million and represent 3.6127% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 711.99 shares of worth $1.47 million while later fund manager owns 383.08 shares of worth $0.79 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.