Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Has A Promising Outlook For 2025

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 5.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the last trade at $16.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -71.29% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 34.85% above the 52-week low of $11.03.

The consensus among analysts is that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.12. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the ZIM stock price touched $16.93 or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares have moved -21.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have changed 12.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.9, which means that the shares’ value could drop -21.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.2 while the price target rests at a high of $25.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.94% from current levels.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.58% over the past 6 months.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 7.84 at a share yield of 46.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with over 4.85 million shares worth more than $107.43 million. As of 2024-06-30, D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. held 4.0268% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, with the holding of over 4.31 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.56 million and represent 3.5817% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century ETF Trust-Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 2.08 shares of worth $35.27 million while later fund manager owns 755.25 shares of worth $12.79 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.