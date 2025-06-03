Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Has Fallen -7.24%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 2.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $750.20M, closed the recent trade at $4.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -7.24% during that session. The XERS stock price is -29.7% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 56.62% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) have changed -0.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could drop -17.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $4.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 14.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.53% from the levels at last check today..

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.01% over the past 5 years.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.44% with a share float percentage of 56.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc having a total of 249.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.33 million shares worth more than $23.25 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 6.9649% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 7.66 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.23 million and represent 5.1615% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 4.22 shares of worth $19.67 million while later fund manager owns 3.74 shares of worth $17.42 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.