Will Enbridge Inc (ENB) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.75B, closed the recent trade at $47.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The ENB stock price is -0.21% off its 52-week high price of $47.22 and 26.57% above the 52-week low of $34.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enbridge Inc (ENB) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.29. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.59.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) have changed 0.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 75.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.21% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $63.0 while the price target rests at a high of $63.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.7% from the levels at last check today..

Enbridge Inc (ENB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.71%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 10.56B for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 11.44B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 11.34B and 14.88B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.82% for the current quarter and -7.71% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.98% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 6.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.21%.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.66 at a share yield of 5.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.87%.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.04% with a share float percentage of 54.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enbridge Inc having a total of 1772.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 130.2 million shares worth more than $4.63 billion. As of 2024-06-30, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA held 6.0924% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 86.27 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 billion and represent 4.0368% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs TRT II-Goldman Sachs GQG Part. Intl Opportunities Fd. and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 36.35 shares of worth $1.71 billion while later fund manager owns 30.56 shares of worth $1.44 billion as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.