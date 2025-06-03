Will Current Price Volatility Hamper EQT Corp (EQT) Future Potential?

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 7.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.92B, closed the last trade at $56.66 per share which meant it gained $1.53 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The EQT stock price is -1.25% off its 52-week high price of $57.37 and 47.02% above the 52-week low of $30.02.

The consensus among analysts is that EQT Corp (EQT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.72. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.43.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) have changed 12.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49.0 while the price target rests at a high of $49.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 13.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.52% from current levels.

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.31%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.78B for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.08B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 952.51M and 1.28B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 86.44% for the current quarter and 51.31% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 108.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.53%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.63 at a share yield of 1.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 66.77 million shares worth more than $2.47 billion. As of 2024-06-30, PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ held 15.1075% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, with the holding of over 53.45 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 billion and represent 12.0941% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 18.87 shares of worth $1.07 billion while later fund manager owns 16.58 shares of worth $939.19 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.