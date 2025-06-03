Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Chemours Company (CC) Future Potential?

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the recent trade at $9.78 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 4.04% during that session. The CC stock price is -163.8% off its 52-week high price of $25.80 and 6.65% above the 52-week low of $9.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chemours Company (CC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have changed -21.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.88% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $15.0 while the price target rests at a high of $17.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.37% from the levels at last check today..

Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.18% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 34.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.15%.

CC Dividends

Chemours Company is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 8.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.04%.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.62% with a share float percentage of 95.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chemours Company having a total of 544.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 17.52 million shares worth more than $395.51 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 11.7284% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 16.26 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $366.98 million and represent 10.8823% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 9.08 shares of worth $89.54 million while later fund manager owns 4.71 shares of worth $46.48 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.