Why Should You Consider Adding Blink Charging Co (BLNK) To Your Portfolio?

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 3.17 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.77 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 8.82% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -387.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blink Charging Co (BLNK) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed 3.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.67% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -94.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -94.81% from the levels at last check today..

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 69.64% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.04%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.18% with a share float percentage of 33.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co having a total of 197.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.7 million shares worth more than $18.36 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 6.6349% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 4.36 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.94 million and represent 4.3157% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 12.49% shares in the company for having 3.08 shares of worth $2.42 million while later fund manager owns 2.87 shares of worth $2.25 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 11.61% of company’s outstanding stock.