Why Should You Add Capital One Financial Corp (COF) To Your Portfolio?

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.85B, closed the recent trade at $193.47 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The COF stock price is -8.89% off its 52-week high price of $210.67 and 33.72% above the 52-week low of $128.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capital One Financial Corp (COF) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.75. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 3.66.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) have changed 3.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $210, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.87% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $190.0 while the price target rests at a high of $225.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.79% from the levels at last check today..

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.75%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 12.54B for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of 14.9B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 9.51B and 10.01B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.90% for the current quarter and 34.75% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 12.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.11%.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.40 at a share yield of 1.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.87% with a share float percentage of 57.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capital One Financial Corp having a total of 1824.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.21 million shares worth more than $4.32 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 8.1468% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 25.15 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.48 billion and represent 6.5642% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 11.85 shares of worth $2.3 billion while later fund manager owns 11.43 shares of worth $2.21 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.