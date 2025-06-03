Why Should We Buy Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) Stock?

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE:VIV) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.79B, closed the recent trade at $10.33 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The VIV stock price is 0.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.32 and 30.01% above the 52-week low of $7.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.53. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE:VIV) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE:VIV) have changed 7.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.46% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $10.4 while the price target rests at a high of $11.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.68% from the levels at last check today..

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.19% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.56% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 13.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.89%.

VIV Dividends

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 0.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.49%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE:VIV)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR having a total of 250.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with over 21.48 million shares worth more than $176.34 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP held 1.3012% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V., with the holding of over 14.62 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.04 million and represent 0.8857% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Partners Funds Inc.-Artisan International Value Fund and Delaware Group Global & Intl Fd.s-Macquarie Emerging Markets Fd. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 16.48 shares of worth $169.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.05 shares of worth $21.08 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.