Why Should We Buy HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Stock?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 4.40 and has seen 13.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $319.15M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -212.99% off its 52-week high price of $5.54 and 28.81% above the 52-week low of $1.26.

The consensus among analysts is that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed 0.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -323.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -323.73% from current levels.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.64% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.32%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 31.47M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 48.21M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 36.88M and 32.24M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.67% for the current quarter and 1.32% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.63% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 4.28 million shares worth more than $13.17 million. As of 2024-06-30, TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC held 3.8631% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, with the holding of over 3.89 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.99 million and represent 3.5184% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 3.94 shares of worth $6.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.33 shares of worth $4.12 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.