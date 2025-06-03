Why Should Rumble Inc (RUM) Be In Your Portfolio?

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81B, closed the last trade at $8.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -2.66% during that session. The RUM stock price is -98.4% off its 52-week high price of $17.40 and 43.9% above the 52-week low of $4.92.

The consensus among analysts is that Rumble Inc (RUM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Sporting -2.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the RUM stock price touched $8.77 or saw a rise of 10.96%. Year-to-date, Rumble Inc shares have moved -32.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) have changed 12.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.0 while the price target rests at a high of $8.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 8.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.78% from current levels.

Rumble Inc (RUM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.57% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.05%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 26.78M for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 27.9M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 22.47M and 25.06M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.17% for the current quarter and 18.05% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 89.76% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 71.12%.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with over 34.0 million shares worth more than $19.0. As of 2024-06-30, AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC held 16.6592% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., with the holding of over 9.33 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.01 million and represent 4.5696% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 3.38 shares of worth $29.62 million while later fund manager owns 2.49 shares of worth $21.83 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.