Why Should MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Be In Your Portfolio?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the recent trade at $48.85 per share which meant it gained $7.69 on the day or 18.67% during that session. The MLTX stock price is -19.26% off its 52-week high price of $58.26 and 35.68% above the 52-week low of $31.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 413.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) have changed 15.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.09% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $67.0 while the price target rests at a high of $67.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.15% from the levels at last check today..

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.95% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -319.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -51.97% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -26.36%.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.89% with a share float percentage of 114.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoonLake Immunotherapeutics having a total of 200.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF INC/IL with over 21.75 million shares worth more than $956.4 million. As of 2024-06-30, BVF INC/IL held 34.7258% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, with the holding of over 8.49 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $373.49 million and represent 13.5609% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Health Care Portfolio . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 1.28 shares of worth $62.9 million while later fund manager owns 752.79 shares of worth $36.89 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.