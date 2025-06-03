Why Invest In Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Stock?

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.16B, closed the recent trade at $87.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The WYNN stock price is -23.06% off its 52-week high price of $107.81 and 25.52% above the 52-week low of $65.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.63. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) have changed 6.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $109, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.62% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $99.0 while the price target rests at a high of $128.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -46.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.0% from the levels at last check today..

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.42% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -18.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.54%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.28%.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.61% with a share float percentage of 86.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wynn Resorts Ltd having a total of 791.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.03 million shares worth more than $987.1 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.9417% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 7.31 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $654.01 million and represent 6.587% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 2.52 shares of worth $221.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.49 shares of worth $217.94 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.