Why Do You Need To Add Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) To Your Portfolio?

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11B, closed the recent trade at $75.21 per share which meant it gained $8.4 on the day or 12.58% during that session. The SIG stock price is -49.0% off its 52-week high price of $112.06 and 39.44% above the 52-week low of $45.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.12. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) have changed 22.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.49% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $89.0 while the price target rests at a high of $89.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.34% from the levels at last check today..

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.77% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -7.05% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.51%.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.19 at a share yield of 1.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.36%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.26% with a share float percentage of 118.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Ltd having a total of 404.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with over 6.95 million shares worth more than $622.56 million. As of 2024-06-30, SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. held 15.6175% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 6.76 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $605.73 million and represent 15.1952% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.37% shares in the company for having 2.64 shares of worth $197.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 shares of worth $115.24 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.