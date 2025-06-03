Why Do You Need To Add Newmont Corp (NEM) To Your Portfolio?

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 14.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.86B, closed the last trade at $55.58 per share which meant it gained $2.86 on the day or 5.42% during that session. The NEM stock price is -5.65% off its 52-week high price of $58.72 and 33.68% above the 52-week low of $36.86.

The consensus among analysts is that Newmont Corp (NEM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.81. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.9.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting 5.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NEM stock price touched $55.58 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corp shares have moved 49.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) have changed 7.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63.0 while the price target rests at a high of $66.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.35% from current levels.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.26%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 4.7B for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of 4.72B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 4.4B and 4.61B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.68% for the current quarter and 3.26% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 25.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.01%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.25 at a share yield of 2.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 135.01 million shares worth more than $5.65 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.7095% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 119.25 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.99 billion and represent 10.3427% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.20% shares in the company for having 35.57 shares of worth $1.98 billion while later fund manager owns 33.81 shares of worth $1.88 billion as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.