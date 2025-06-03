Why Do You Need To Add Coupang Inc (CPNG) To Your Portfolio?

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 10.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.45B, closed the last trade at $28.34 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -0.95% off its 52-week high price of $28.61 and 35.92% above the 52-week low of $18.16.

The consensus among analysts is that Coupang Inc (CPNG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.61. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.06.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have changed 20.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.0 while the price target rests at a high of $35.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.5% from current levels.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.42% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.01%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 8.31B for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 8.83B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 7.32B and 7.87B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.42% for the current quarter and 13.01% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 288.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 131.46%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with over 349.54 million shares worth more than $7.32 billion. As of 2024-06-30, SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD held 19.5384% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, with the holding of over 171.35 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.59 billion and represent 9.578% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund and AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 36.33 shares of worth $1.03 billion while later fund manager owns 29.79 shares of worth $844.27 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.