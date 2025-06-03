Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH)?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RVPH) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.13M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -9.30% during that session. The RVPH stock price is -386.36% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 44.32% above the 52-week low of $0.49.

The consensus among analysts is that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.11.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RVPH) have changed 0.85%.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 35.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.32%.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are WOODLINE PARTNERS LP with over 1.59 million shares worth more than $2.04 million. As of 2024-06-30, WOODLINE PARTNERS LP held 5.2129% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 1.24 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 million and represent 4.0631% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 1.22 shares of worth $1.07 million while later fund manager owns 573.38 shares of worth $0.5 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.