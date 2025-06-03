Why Do Investors Buy Stock In 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)?

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the recent trade at $9.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The TXG stock price is -166.81% off its 52-week high price of $24.76 and 26.94% above the 52-week low of $6.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.08.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG) have changed 10.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.88% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $24.0 while the price target rests at a high of $46.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -395.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -158.62% from the levels at last check today..

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.05% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.34%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 139.38M for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of 143.55M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 153.1M and 151.65M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.97% for the current quarter and -3.34% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 19.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.59%.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.11% with a share float percentage of 104.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 10x Genomics Inc having a total of 378.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 13.01 million shares worth more than $253.05 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 10.836% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 10.19 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.18 million and represent 8.4863% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Trust-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 7.84% shares in the company for having 8.71 shares of worth $80.36 million while later fund manager owns 3.24 shares of worth $29.89 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.