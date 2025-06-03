Why Buy Stock In Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)?

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.81B, closed the recent trade at $94.27 per share which meant it gained $3.03 on the day or 3.32% during that session. The DLTR stock price is -29.33% off its 52-week high price of $121.92 and 35.83% above the 52-week low of $60.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.27. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) have changed 11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82, which means that the shares’ value could drop -14.96% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $70.0 while the price target rests at a high of $100.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.75% from the levels at last check today..

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.85% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 3.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.58%.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.88% with a share float percentage of 107.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dollar Tree Inc having a total of 1030.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.53 million shares worth more than $2.51 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.943% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 16.43 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 7.6402% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 6.48 shares of worth $608.83 million while later fund manager owns 5.62 shares of worth $528.26 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.