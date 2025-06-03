Why Acquire Shares Of Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX)?

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 8.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.55M, closed the recent trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.22% during that session. The TSBX stock price is -824.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 12.12% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36890.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 101.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) have changed -6.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.52% from the levels at last check today..

Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

TSBX Dividends

Turnstone Biologics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.82% with a share float percentage of 57.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turnstone Biologics Corp having a total of 25.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with over 3.1 million shares worth more than $8.12 million. As of 2024-06-30, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC held 13.453% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 1.14 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.97 million and represent 4.9278% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 431.16 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 86.51 shares of worth $29066.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

