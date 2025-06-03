Why Acquire Shares Of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 15.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the last trade at $5.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.18% during that session. The PTEN stock price is -104.54% off its 52-week high price of $11.27 and 7.08% above the 52-week low of $5.12.

The consensus among analysts is that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.88. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) have changed -5.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.34% from current levels.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.93% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.06% over the past 5 years.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 7.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 57.44 million shares worth more than $595.11 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 14.3767% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 45.15 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $467.77 million and represent 11.3004% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.53% shares in the company for having 21.36 shares of worth $117.71 million while later fund manager owns 20.81 shares of worth $114.64 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 5.39% of company’s outstanding stock.