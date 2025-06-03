Why Acquire Shares Of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX)?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 9.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.49B, closed the last trade at $9.43 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The ASX stock price is -36.37% off its 52-week high price of $12.86 and 26.41% above the 52-week low of $6.94.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) have changed 8.39%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.38% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 40.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.75%.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 3.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 21.12 million shares worth more than $241.21 million. As of 2024-06-30, LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC held 0.4893% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 14.47 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.3 million and represent 0.3353% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Trust-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 9.97 shares of worth $94.0 million while later fund manager owns 5.89 shares of worth $55.51 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.