When Will Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Be Worth Investing In?

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE:VTLE) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $592.38M, closed the last trade at $15.28 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The VTLE stock price is -221.07% off its 52-week high price of $49.06 and 19.5% above the 52-week low of $12.30.

The consensus among analysts is that Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.79. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.83.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE:VTLE) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the VTLE stock price touched $15.28 or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, Vital Energy Inc shares have moved -50.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vital Energy Inc (NYSE:VTLE) have changed 4.66%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.0 while the price target rests at a high of $27.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -76.7% from current levels.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.53%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 481.25M for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 473.12M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 476.37M and 459.23M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.02% for the current quarter and 2.53% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 5.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.74%.

VTLE Dividends

Vital Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE:VTLE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 4.27 million shares worth more than $191.36 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 11.7356% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 1.9 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.98 million and represent 5.2118% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 1.63 shares of worth $24.91 million while later fund manager owns 966.7 shares of worth $14.77 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.