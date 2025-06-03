When Will Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Be Worth Investing In?

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the recent trade at $4.87 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.04% during that session. The HBI stock price is -86.86% off its 52-week high price of $9.10 and 17.45% above the 52-week low of $4.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) have changed 2.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.43% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $8.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.2% from the levels at last check today..

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.28% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 35.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.15%.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.27% with a share float percentage of 94.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hanesbrands Inc having a total of 521.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 53.91 million shares worth more than $265.78 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.3158% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 40.45 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $199.44 million and represent 11.493% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 21.41 shares of worth $104.69 million while later fund manager owns 15.57 shares of worth $76.16 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.41% of company’s outstanding stock.