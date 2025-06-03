When Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Will Be A Good Investment?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 7.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1010.42B, closed the last trade at $194.84 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 0.79% during that session. The TSM stock price is -16.2% off its 52-week high price of $226.40 and 31.45% above the 52-week low of $133.57.

The consensus among analysts is that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.24. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) have changed 12.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $215, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $215.0 while the price target rests at a high of $215.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.35% from current levels.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.98% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 35.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.10%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.45 at a share yield of 1.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are MORGAN STANLEY with over 16.33 million shares worth more than $2.84 billion. As of 2024-06-30, MORGAN STANLEY held 0.3149% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 52.19 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.07 billion and represent 0.2013% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AMERICAN BALANCED FUND and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 22.08 shares of worth $4.3 billion while later fund manager owns 12.82 shares of worth $2.5 billion as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.