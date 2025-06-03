When ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) Will Be A Good Investment?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 19.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.53M, closed the recent trade at $6.14 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 42.52% during that session. The RSLS stock price is -6658.79% off its 52-week high price of $414.99 and 34.36% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62430.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) have changed -41.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 43975.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 80.05% over the past 5 years.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.35% with a share float percentage of 2.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReShape Lifesciences Inc having a total of 11.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 373.0 shares of worth $2469.0 while later fund manager owns 61.0 shares of worth $403.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.