When Is Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) Going To Be Good Investment?

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.92B, closed the recent trade at $20.21 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 4.61% during that session. The AMTM stock price is -70.71% off its 52-week high price of $34.50 and 20.78% above the 52-week low of $16.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) have changed -7.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.79% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $19.0 while the price target rests at a high of $24.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.99% from the levels at last check today..

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.44% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 6.28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.10%.

AMTM Dividends

Amentum Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.01% with a share float percentage of 100.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amentum Holdings Inc having a total of 546.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 8.71 shares of worth $177.92 million while later fund manager owns 5.02 shares of worth $102.67 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.