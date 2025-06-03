When Does Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Become A Good Investment?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.08B, closed the recent trade at $36.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The FYBR stock price is -8.14% off its 52-week high price of $39.21 and 32.63% above the 52-week low of $24.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.18. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) have changed -0.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.82% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $23.0 while the price target rests at a high of $38.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.57% from the levels at last check today..

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.04% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 12.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.38%.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.46% with a share float percentage of 89.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Communications Parent Inc having a total of 504.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with over 38.91 million shares worth more than $1.02 billion. As of 2024-06-30, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC held 15.6431% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, with the holding of over 24.22 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $633.97 million and represent 9.7349% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 7.91 shares of worth $286.99 million while later fund manager owns 7.18 shares of worth $260.33 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.