When Does Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Become A Good Investment?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 11.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.31B, closed the last trade at $6.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The CX stock price is -12.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 28.3% above the 52-week low of $4.89.

The consensus among analysts is that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.88. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) have changed 11.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.97% from current levels.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.47% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 30.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.60%.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 1.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 31.99 million shares worth more than $204.39 million. As of 2024-06-30, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO held 2.1757% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 20.78 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.8 million and represent 1.4137% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Investment TRT-Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 49.53 shares of worth $337.77 million while later fund manager owns 16.72 shares of worth $114.03 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.