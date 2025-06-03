When Does Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Become A Good Investment?

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) has a beta value of 5.37 and has seen 14.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.52M, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.85% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -141.18% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 28.99% above the 52-week low of $1.69.

The consensus among analysts is that Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.01.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed 14.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $7.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -194.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -152.1% from current levels.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 29.51M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 38.77M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 28.95M and 22.71M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.92% for the current quarter and 28.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -247.37% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.70%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.07 million shares worth more than $35.2 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 8.6444% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., with the holding of over 9.51 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.25 million and represent 7.4277% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 3.38 shares of worth $8.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.59 shares of worth $6.16 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.