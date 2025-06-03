What Is So Great About PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS)?

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.74M, closed the recent trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.04% during that session. The MYPS stock price is -68.97% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 21.38% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) have changed 7.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $3.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -106.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.93% from the levels at last check today..

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.89% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 72.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 68.53%.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 47.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PLAYSTUDIOS Inc having a total of 154.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.81 million shares worth more than $14.1 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 5.1417% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 4.81 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.96 million and represent 3.6333% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.14% shares in the company for having 4.5 shares of worth $6.57 million while later fund manager owns 2.76 shares of worth $4.02 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.