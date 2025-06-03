What Are The Chances Of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR. (YMM) Being A Good Investment?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.15B, closed the recent trade at $11.88 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The YMM stock price is -16.58% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 43.94% above the 52-week low of $6.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.38. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.18.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) have changed 0.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $18.0 while the price target rests at a high of $18.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.52% from the levels at last check today..

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.83%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 3.09B for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 3.34B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 2.76B and 3.03B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.77% for the current quarter and 12.83% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 65.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.77%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.63% with a share float percentage of 75.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR having a total of 405.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MORGAN STANLEY with over 25.0 million shares worth more than $201.0 million. As of 2024-06-30, MORGAN STANLEY held 2.4032% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, with the holding of over 32.52 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.49 million and represent 0.1563% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Krane Shares Trust-KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 24.36 shares of worth $288.25 million while later fund manager owns 12.23 shares of worth $144.71 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.