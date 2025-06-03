Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks ON Semiconductor Corp

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 6.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.78B, closed the last trade at $42.54 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The ON stock price is -88.25% off its 52-week high price of $80.08 and 27.03% above the 52-week low of $31.04.

The consensus among analysts is that ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have changed 7.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.0 while the price target rests at a high of $60.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.04% from current levels.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.93% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -42.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.73%.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 64.1 million shares worth more than $4.39 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.9378% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 51.33 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.52 billion and represent 11.9612% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.44% shares in the company for having 22.72 shares of worth $966.41 million while later fund manager owns 13.31 shares of worth $566.29 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.