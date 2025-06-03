Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Hudbay Minerals Inc

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 9.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.61B, closed the last trade at $9.15 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The HBM stock price is -8.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.89 and 34.97% above the 52-week low of $5.95.

The consensus among analysts is that Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.06. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) have changed 25.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.34471789 while the price target rests at a high of $10.34471789. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.06% from current levels.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.17% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 40.17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.83%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are GMT CAPITAL CORP with over 38.75 million shares worth more than $479.77 million. As of 2024-06-30, GMT CAPITAL CORP held 10.5211% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 14.78 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.8 million and represent 4.0138% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Copper Miners ETF and AIM Sector Funds (Invesco Sector Funds)-INVESCO SMALL CAP VALUE FUND . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 10.92 shares of worth $99.91 million while later fund manager owns 8.85 shares of worth $80.95 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.