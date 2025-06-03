Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Lower

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.87 and has seen 9.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The BITF stock price is -256.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 27.17% above the 52-week low of $0.67.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed -11.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -253.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -253.26% from current levels.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.49% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.38%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 79.8M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 88.96M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 41.55M and 44.85M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.07% for the current quarter and 70.38% for the next.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are INVESCO LTD. with over 19.71 million shares worth more than $50.66 million. As of 2024-06-30, INVESCO LTD. held 4.9128% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, with the holding of over 6.62 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.01 million and represent 1.6492% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Blockchain ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 5.84 shares of worth $5.36 million while later fund manager owns 4.17 shares of worth $3.82 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.