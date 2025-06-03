Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Lower

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.24B, closed the recent trade at $21.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.08% during that session. The ARCC stock price is -8.61% off its 52-week high price of $23.84 and 16.81% above the 52-week low of $18.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.62. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) have changed 5.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.92% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $20.0 while the price target rests at a high of $24.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.88% from the levels at last check today..

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.26% over the past 6 months.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 8.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.07%.

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.65% with a share float percentage of 32.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corp having a total of 939.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MORGAN STANLEY with over 16.01 million shares worth more than $333.66 million. As of 2024-06-30, MORGAN STANLEY held 2.5991% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, with the holding of over 11.68 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.43 million and represent 1.8963% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck BDC Income ETF and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 13.07 shares of worth $286.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.87 shares of worth $62.77 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.