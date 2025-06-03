Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Upper

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VNOM) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.95B, closed the recent trade at $40.88 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The VNOM stock price is -36.84% off its 52-week high price of $55.94 and 15.63% above the 52-week low of $34.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.19. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VNOM) have changed -2.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.3% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $49.0 while the price target rests at a high of $72.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -76.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.86% from the levels at last check today..

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.09% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -56.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.27%.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.19 at a share yield of 2.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.21%.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.28% with a share float percentage of 98.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viper Energy Inc having a total of 480.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 13.55 million shares worth more than $508.56 million. As of 2024-06-30, WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP held 14.8218% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 8.67 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $325.28 million and represent 9.4801% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 4.25 shares of worth $173.8 million while later fund manager owns 4.03 shares of worth $164.61 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.