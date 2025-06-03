Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Upper

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $887.87M, closed the last trade at $8.80 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The SBH stock price is -68.07% off its 52-week high price of $14.79 and 14.32% above the 52-week low of $7.54.

The consensus among analysts is that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.43.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) have changed 8.91%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from current levels.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.12% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.99%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 928.77M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 924.2M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 942.34M and 935.03M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.44% for the current quarter and -0.99% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 2.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.69%.

SBH Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 16.29 million shares worth more than $174.82 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.7888% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 15.01 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.04 million and represent 14.5446% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 6.16 shares of worth $54.25 million while later fund manager owns 3.23 shares of worth $28.43 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.