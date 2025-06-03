Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Upper

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 7.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.59B, closed the last trade at $11.17 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -16.92% off its 52-week high price of $13.06 and 21.84% above the 52-week low of $8.73.

The consensus among analysts is that Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.23.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed -3.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.91% from current levels.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.05% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.63%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 7.16M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 7.26M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 55.13M and 29.26M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.02% for the current quarter and 0.63% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -99.51% over the past 5 years.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with over 71.36 million shares worth more than $754.29 million. As of 2024-06-30, SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD held 9.6983% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, with the holding of over 69.16 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $730.98 million and represent 9.3985% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 16.68 shares of worth $186.35 million while later fund manager owns 13.63 shares of worth $152.26 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.