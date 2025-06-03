Wall Street Was Disappointed By Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX)’s -5.28% Stock Price Decline

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 5.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $852.53M, closed the last trade at $5.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -5.28% during that session. The TROX stock price is -284.76% off its 52-week high price of $20.70 and 19.14% above the 52-week low of $4.35.

The consensus among analysts is that Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.64. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have changed -2.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.0 while the price target rests at a high of $14.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -160.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.11% from current levels.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.83% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.16% over the past 5 years.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 9.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 22.73 million shares worth more than $356.66 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.3764% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 12.48 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.88 million and represent 7.8956% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Puritan Trust-Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Thrivent Mutual Funds-Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 4.16 shares of worth $22.4 million while later fund manager owns 3.97 shares of worth $21.33 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.