Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) Shares Have Gain 22.39% Over The Past Month

Volato Group Inc (AMEX:SOAR) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 21.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.41M, closed the recent trade at $2.82 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The SOAR stock price is -954.96% off its 52-week high price of $29.75 and 55.32% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 68530.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.74K shares.

Volato Group Inc (AMEX:SOAR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volato Group Inc (AMEX:SOAR) have changed 22.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 51972.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.70% over the past 6 months.

SOAR Dividends

Volato Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Volato Group Inc (AMEX:SOAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.75% with a share float percentage of 5.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Volato Group Inc having a total of 13.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 14.24 shares of worth $42286.0 while later fund manager owns 8.26 shares of worth $24532.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.