Veru Inc (VERU) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has a beta value of -0.79 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.10% during that session. The VERU stock price is -140.68% off its 52-week high price of $1.42 and 23.73% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veru Inc (VERU) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.05.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have changed 15.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.25% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -747.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -408.47% from the levels at last check today..

Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.57% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -100.00%.

Year-ago sales stood 3.95M and 6.66M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -100.00% for the current quarter and -100.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.11% over the past 5 years.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.06% with a share float percentage of 38.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veru Inc having a total of 160.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with over 7.86 million shares worth more than $6.61 million. As of 2024-06-30, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. held 5.3702% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 7.65 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.44 million and represent 5.2267% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 3.89 shares of worth $2.38 million while later fund manager owns 3.83 shares of worth $2.34 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.